Jimmy Buffett to perform at DTE Sept. 23; proof of vaccination required

When Jimmy Buffett performs at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Sept. 23, Parrotheads will be required to vaxx up to enjoy "Margaritaville."

Buffett's show at the Clarkston amphitheater, announced Monday by venue officials, will require fans to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test dated within 72 hours of the show for entry.

Buffett is the latest artist to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID tests to attend his concerts. Last week, Maroon 5 and Dead & Company announced their upcoming shows at DTE would require proof of vaccination, and AEG Presents said all shows at its venues, including Royal Oak Music Theatre, would require fans to show proof of vaccination for entry.

The moves come as the concert industry is rethinking its approach to live shows as the delta variant surges across the country.

Tickets for the Buffett concet go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels. There is an eight ticket limit per customer.

It's the eternal beach bum's first area concert since he performed at DTE in July 2019.

Buffett released a pair of albums, "Life on the Flip Side" and "Songs You Don't Know By Heart," in 2020.

