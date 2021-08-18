Big Sean's D.O.N. Weekend includes family events, new studio unveiling

Big Sean will celebrate his D.O.N. Weekend Aug. 28-29 with a series of free events including an art exhibit, performances by Detroit artists and the unveiling of a new recording studio.

Tickets for D.O.N. Weekend — that stands for Detroit's On Now — are free and are available through donweekend.org.

D.O.N. Weekend was launched in 2018 and took a hiatus in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The upcoming event will be held at the Lloyd H. Diehl Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan at 4242 Collingwood St. on Detroit's West side. Capacity restrictions will be implemented due to ongoing health concerns.

The community oriented, family friendly celebration will feature bouncy houses, face painting, carnival games, hair braiding, onsite COVID vaccinations and more.

Team Big Sean will take on a team lead by Detroit City Council president pro tem Mary Sheffield in a celebrity kickball tournament at 4 p.m. Aug. 28. There will also be a youth kickball tournament, a yoga event and an exhibit of Detroit artists including Ellen Rutt, Brach Tiller, Breann White, Phil Simpson, Deon Mixon, Shaina Kasztelan, the Lost Artists Collective and more.

The weekend's performers will be announced at a later date.

The recording studio will be Big Sean's third such endeavor in Detroit. During 2019's D.O.N. Weekend celebration, he introduced the Sean Anderson Foundation Content & Production Studio, a state-of-the-art facility at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan: Dick & Sandy Dauch Campus, and in 2015 he unveiled a recording studio at his alma matter, Cass Technical High School, for use by the school's music students.

The D.O.N. Weekend is presented by Big Sean's Sean Anderson Foundation, the rapper's charitable organization which was founded in 2012.

