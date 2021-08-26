Sign of the times: Harry Styles fans required to mask up at LCA tour stop

Harry Styles fans will not only need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend the superstar's sold-out concert next month at Little Caesars Arena, but they will be required to wear as mask as well.

The precautions for the "Watermelon Sugar" singer's upcoming tour were released on Wednesday. Styles performs at Little Caesars Arena on Sept. 20.

"We are looking forward to seeing everyone as we return to the road!" read a tweet from Styles' information hub, HSHQ. "For the health and safety of everyone attending Love on Tour, all ticket holders must provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours prior to entry, in addition to wearing a mask. Thank you. We can't wait to see you!"

Styles is one of the first artists to perform in concert at LCA since COVID-19 halted the touring industry in March 2020. Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee and more will perform at the arena on Saturday at the CMG Takeover, and Alan Jackson hits the downtown arena on Sept. 17.

Styles is the first major artist to announce a mask requirement for fans.

The precautions are the latest step as the concert industry has been forced to rethink its approach as the delta variant surges across the U.S. Several artists have had to cancel individual dates or entire outings as the pandemic continues, as artists and promoters are stepping up their requirements for fans to attend concerts.

Artists such as Maroon 5, Dead & Co. and Jimmy Buffett announced mandates requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test results at their shows, and promoter AEG Presents announced all its venues, including Royal Oak Music Theatre, will require fans to be vaccinated to attend concerts.

El Club, in Southwest Detroit, also recently announced it will require all attendees and staff to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for entry.

Styles' tour kicks off Sept. 4 in Las Vegas and wraps with three shows in Los Angeles Nov. 17-20.

Jenny Lewis will open the LCA show.

