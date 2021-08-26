Rolling Stones' fall tour to continue as planned, promoter says

The death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts is not affecting the legendary rock band's plans to tour this fall, the tour's promoter announced Thursday.

“The Rolling Stones’ tour dates are moving ahead as planned,” promoter Concerts West told Rolling Stone magazine in a statement on Thursday.

That includes a Nov. 15 date at Ford Field, the second to last show scheduled on the band's No Filter outing. The tour kicks off Sept. 26 in St. Louis and is scheduled to wrap Nov. 20 in Austin, Texas.

Watts, who died Tuesday at the age of 80, had already announced he would not participate in the upcoming tour. Steve Jordan is set to fill in for Watts.

The fall Stones run is a do-over for the group's scrapped 2020 tour, which was shelved when the COVID-19 pandemic halted the live touring industry.

The Detroit show will mark the Rolling Stones' first area concert since their 2015 show next door to Ford Field, at Comerica Park.

