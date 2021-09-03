Anita Baker solves master recordings issue, tells fans to stream away

Anita Baker has apparently resolved her issues with her record company over her master recordings and has given fans the green light to stream her music again.

The Detroit soul singer mounted a campaign earlier this year asking fans not to buy or stream her music. At the time, the 63-year-old said she had outlived all her music contracts and was fighting for her masters to be returned to her.

"They no longer "Own", My Name & Likeness," she tweeted in March. "And, by Law...30 yr old, Mstrs are 2B Returned, 2 Me Unfortunately, They're gonna make me Fight 4 it. I'm Prepared, 2 do that. Please Dont advertise/buy them ABXO."

On Friday, the singer tweeted that the issue has been resolved.

"All My Children Are Coming Home," she wrote on twitter, along with a photo of her first five studio albums, 1983's "The Songstress," 1986's "The Rapture," 1988's "Giving You the Best That I Got," 1990's "Compositions" and 1994's "Rhythm of Love."

"Impossible Things Happen... Every. Single. Day," she wrote.

Further clarifying, Baker answered a fan on twitter who asked, "are we in the clear?" "Yes. Chil’ren.... STREAM. ON," Baker wrote.

The eight-time Grammy winner had referenced Prince in her fight with her longtime label, Elektra, over her fight for control of her music.

Baker tweeted on Friday that a new compilation/ box set of her music will be coming from Rhino Records.

"Thank you @Rhino_Records for the Lovely Meeting," the singer wrote. "The New Team. And, the Intention, to Create More Joy for Generations to come."

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama