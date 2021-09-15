Aretha Franklin's 'Respect' tops Rolling Stone 500 greatest songs list

Rolling Stone has "Respect" for the Queen.

Aretha Franklin's "Respect" tops Rolling Stone's newly published list of the 500 greatest songs of all-time, released Wednesday.

Franklin's 1967 smash "catalyzed rock & roll, gospel, and blues to create the model for soul music that artists still look to today," the mag writes. "Just as important, the song’s unapologetic demands resonated powerfully with the civil rights movement and emergent feminist revolution, fitting for an artist who donated to the Black Panther Party and sang at the funeral of Martin Luther King Jr."

Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On" also lands a Top 10 spot on the list, coming in at No. 6.

The rest of the Top 10: Public Enemy's "Fight the Power" (No. 2), Sam Cooke's "A Change is Gonna Come" (No. 3), Bob Dylan's "Like a Rolling Stone" (No. 4), Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" (No. 5), the Beatles' "Strawberry Fields Forever" (No. 7), Missy Elliott's "Get Ur Freak On" (No. 8), Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" (No. 9) and Outkast's "Hey Ya!" (No. 10).

In all, Franklin had four songs on the list, also charting "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" (No. 90), "I Say a Little Prayer" (No. 117) and "Chain of Fools" (No. 306).

Gaye had three others as well: "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" (No. 119), "Sexual Healing" (No. 198) and "Let's Get It On" (No. 264).

Other Michigan artists with multiple songs on the list include Stevie Wonder ("Superstition" at No. 12, "Higher Ground" at No. 113, "You are the Sunshine of My Life" at No. 183, "Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours" at No. 203), the Temptations ("My Girl" at No. 43, "Papa Was a Rolling Stone" at No. 333), Smokey Robinson and the Miracles ("The Tracks of My Tears" at No. 54, "The Tears of a Clown" at No. 313), Madonna ("Like a Prayer" at No. 55, "Vogue" at No. 139, "Into the Groove" at No. 161), the Four Tops ("Reach Out (I'll Be There)" at No. 78, "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)" at No. 483), Martha and the Vandellas ("Dancing in the Street" at No. 130, "Heat Wave" at No. 257), Eminem ("Lose Yourself" at No. 167, "Stan" at No. 223), George Clinton (Funkadelic's "One Nation Under a Groove" at No. 210, Parliament's "Flash Light" at No. 252), the Supremes ("You Keep Me Hangin' On" at No. 234, "Stop! In the Name of Love" at No. 254, "Baby Love" at No. 499) and Iggy Pop (the Stooges' "I Wanna Be Your Dog" at No. 314 and "Lust for Life" at No. 325).

Other songs from Michigan artists on the list include the White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army" (No. 36), Aaliyah's "Are You That Somebody" (No. 238), Alice Cooper's "School's Out" (No. 293), Bob Seger's "Night Moves" (No. 301), Diana Ross' "I'm Coming Out" (No. 385) and Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" (No. 497).

The list was created from a poll of 250 artists, musicians, and producers, critics and journalists, each of whom chose their top 50 songs of all-time.

Rolling Stone previously published a list of the the 500 greatest songs of all-time in 2004; Dylan's "Like a Rolling Stone" topped that list, and Franklin's "Respect" came in at No. 5. Gaye's "What's Going On" was No. 4 on the previous list.

In all, more than half the songs on the newly published list — 254, to be exact — differ from the 2004 tally.

