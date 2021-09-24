Artist Spotlight: Lance Denzel Gulley

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Lance Denzel Gulley

Sound: Jazz, blues, R&B, soul, gospel, funk and rock

History: Gulley's love for music started at a young age, singing in the choirs at church and school. The singer, composer and instrumentalist played violin and viola when he was younger and chose bass for his professional career. Gulley graduated with honors in jazz from the Interlochen Arts Academy a few years ago, and returned as a teaching assistant in the summer of 2019. He then enrolled at Oberlin Conservatory studying jazz bass and later jazz voice. He was mentored by Detroit jazz vocalist Shahida Nurullah this summer.

Next: See Gulley perform Saturday at the "Sounds of Soul" showcase at Avalon Village, 45 Avalon in Highland Park. The event, which also includes vendors and a food court, is 6-10 p.m. Sat. and tickets are $20. Visit lancedenzelgulley.com to learn more and purchase tickets in advance.

Melody Baetens