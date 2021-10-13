Artist Spotlight: Eprom Colony

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Eprom Colony

Sound: Electro-Industrial, electronic dance music

Lineup: Doc Colony, vocals; Vandl Colony, guitar; Dean Western, bass.

History: The Detroit trio's Industrial sound and high energy live shows with light and video enhancements have gained them a following through the area since their formation in 2009. The group has won a handful of Detroit Music Awards and has opened up for national acts in the genre, including Combichrist and Mouth Sown Shut.

The latest: Eprom Colony is part of the musical lineup at Doc Colony's cosplay party Dropzone: Fury Road to Thunderdome, which starts at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Tangent Gallery and Hastings Street Ballroom, 715 E. Milwaukee in Detroit. The post-apocalyptic event also has DJs, burlesque and royal cage fighting matches. Tickets are $25 at the door. Call (313) 873-2955.

Melody Baetens