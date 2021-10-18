Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion headlining WJLB's 'Big Holiday Show'

Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion are heading to Little Caesars Arena just in time for the holidays.

The rappers will be joined by Moneybagg Yo, Yung Bleu, Babyface Ray, Trick Trick and Polo Frost at WJLB-FM's "Big Holiday Show" at LCA on December 17, venue officials announced Monday.

Tickets, $40 and up, go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday via Ticketmaster channels.

The show marks a quick return to the market for Lil Baby, who performed at DTE Energy Music Theatre earlier this month with Lil Durk.

For Megan Thee Stallion, the show marks the three-time Grammy winner's biggest area performance to date.

