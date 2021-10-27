WDIV's Evrod Cassimy to donate $30,000 to DPS students at album release party

Morning news anchor and Detroit-based singer Evrod Cassimy is gearing up to release his third album. As usual, the local musician has included a philanthropic twist.

He’s donating more than $30,000 to Detroit Public School Students as part of the celebration for his new album, titled “E3.” The WDIV-TV anchor raised the funds himself through generous donations from a variety of sponsors.

Cassimy says he wrote all 11 songs on the album, which will be released on streaming services Friday.

“’E3’ is the culmination of everything I’ve been through in the past year and a half,” he said. “From surviving COVID, to having a new baby girl, celebrating 12 years of marriage and trying to find happiness in a crazy, mixed up world.”

On Saturday, Cassimy will perform with his band at an album release party at Emagine Theatre Royal Oak. Admission to the 6-8 p.m. event is free, but pre-registration at evrodcassimy.com is required. The Emagine Theatre is at 200 N. Main in Royal Oak.

The concert, while, free will also act as a fundraiser for the Triangle Society, a nonprofit that provides funding resources to the students at Cass Technical High School. A portion of proceeds from merchandise sold at Saturday’s event will benefit the organization and students.