After two postponements, Kenny Chesney announces Ford Field return

Kenny Chesney is ready to party again.

The country music superstar will return to the road in 2022 and will throw a bash at Ford Field on Aug. 20, his team announced on Monday.

Tickets for the outing, featuring openers Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce, are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

The tour comes after two postponements, first in 2020 and again in 2021, due to the pandemic. Back then it was called the Chillaxification Tour; it is now called Here and Now 2022.

"I am so proud and excited and thrilled to say we're bringing the music back to the road, all of the United States of America, in 2022," Chesney announced in a video posted Monday.

Refunds are available for ticketholders for the Aug. 14, 2021, concert for the next 30 days, according to a release, so long as those tickets were purchased via Ticketmaster. Ticketholders to the 2021 show also have the option of hanging onto their seats.

Chesney has played Ford Field 10 times, the last show coming in August 2018.

The 2020 Chillaxification outing, which was put on sale back in Oct. 2019, was set to feature Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead.

The 2022 tour launches in Tampa, Florida, on April 23 and wraps with two dates in Foxboro, Massachusetts, on Aug. 26 and 27.

