Kraftwerk to bring their Computer Love to Detroit in 2022

Newly inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Kraftwerk will hit the road in 2022, including a date at Detroit's Masonic Temple.

The pioneering electronic music outfit — whose sound was a major influence on early Detroit techno — will perform at the Masonic on June 4, the group's team announced Monday.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday; a pre-sale for American Express holders is due to start at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Kraftwerk entered the Rock Hall over the weekend under the Early Influence category, along with Charley Patton and Gil Scott-Heron. Other inductees in the Rock Hall's Class of 2021 include Jay-Z, Carole King, Foo Fighters, the Go-Go's and Tina Turner.

The Kraftwerk outing is the latest leg of its ongoing 3-D concert tour — yes, there are 3-D visuals and audience members are given old-school 3-D glasses to wear — which has included several Detroit stops, including a Masonic Temple concert in 2015 and a performance at the Movement festival in 2016.

The group was due to perform at the Masonic in 2020 but the concert was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kraftwerk's 2022 run starts in St. Louis on May 27 and wraps July 10 in Vancouver.

