Artist Spotlight: Joseph Veloz

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Joseph Veloz

Sound: Blues, funk, R&B, rock and roots music

History: Veloz is a composer, arranger, producer and performer. Originally from Westland but now living in Belleville, the bass player has studied music at Wayne State University and at the American Conservatory of Music in Chicago. He's toured with nationally known blues artists and has also performed contemporary Christian music with Oak Pointe Church and Northridge Church.

Next: Veloz and his band, Joseph and the Velozians, perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Village Theater at Cherry Hill, 50400 Cherry Hill Road in Canton Township. He will be joined by Greg Nagy on vocals with special appearances by Thornetta Davis and Larry McCray. Tickets are $25 for the in-person concert, or $12 for a live stream link so you can watch virtually. Visit cantonvillagetheater.org for tickets. Check out jmveloz.com for more upcoming performances.

Melody Baetens