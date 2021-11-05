Kanye West calls signing Big Sean 'the worst thing I've ever done'

G.O.O.D. Music, bad blood.

Kanye West slammed Big Sean in a new interview that aired Thursday, saying signing the Detroit rapper to his record label was "the worst thing I've ever done."

"When I die, on my tombstone it's gonna say I deserve to be here because I signed Big Sean," Kanye said during the latest episode of "Drink Champs."

After his comments, host N.O.R.E. initially misunderstood, and thought he said signing Sean was the best thing he ever did. Kanye corrected him. "The worst!" he said.

Elaborating, he said it came down to Sean's lack of support during his 2020 presidential bid.

"I know this man mama, bro. You know what I'm saying? I've changed this man family," he said. "And both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed they life. And that's some sellout (expletive), and I don't rock with neither of them, and I need my apologies."

Kanye later made fun of Big Sean's 2011 single "Dance (Ass)."

"I said man, do not make your first song be called 'Ass,'" he said. "I always want to make a song that if I'm going through the airport and people sing my song, it's my theme music. When you go through the airport and everybody screams out 'ass, ass, ass, ass?'" he said, interrupting himself with his own laughter.

After Kanye's comments, Big Sean responded on social media.

"Was just wit this man, he ain’t say none of that!!! And this was after the interview!" Sean tweeted, alongside a picture of himself and Kanye, that appeared to be taken backstage last Sunday at Kanye's Sunday Service performance.

Sean added he was never a tool of the Democrats.

"I didn’t get used by anybody or endorse anyone publicly at all. Cause I’m not political," he tweeted. "That’s what’s hilarious, none of it’s true n he doesn’t even know what he talking about. I’m rollin."

Sean said he was asked to go on the next episode of "Drink Champs" even before the episode aired. After Kanye's comments became public, "I can’t wait to go on drink champs now!!!" Sean tweeted.

Last week, Big Sean announced he had broken off from Kanye's G.O.O.D. Music record label, which he signed to in 2007. Big Sean's new EP, "What You Expect," is released on FF to Def Entertainment, which is distributed through Def Jam.

In announcing his departure, Big Sean explained it was strictly a business decision.

"That’s a forever brotherhood, but business wise, I had to start getting a bigger cut! I worked my way out that deal," he wrote on Twitter.

He later responded to a fan lamenting his departure from the G.O.O.D. Music team.

"Never done wit it bro, just on the business side only," Sean wrote on Twitter. "I respect Ye n the clique forever just got to a point where I can do better business for me n my family foreal."

Big Sean released six projects on G.O.O.D. Music, including last year's "Detroit 2," which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart.

Big Sean famously gained the attention of Kanye West after rapping for him outside Detroit radio station WHTD-FM (102.7) in 2005. Kanye signed him to his label two years later.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama