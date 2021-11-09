Greta Van Fleet to start 2022 tour with five Michigan shows

Detroit isn't getting a date with Greta Van Fleet, but five other Michigan cities are due to be visited by the Frankenmuth foursome.

The rock group will open its 2022 Dreams in Gold tour with five Michigan shows, promoters announced Tuesday. The band will play Kalamazoo's Wings Event Center on March 10, Grand Rapids' DeltaPlex Arena on March 12, Saginaw's Dow Event Center on March 13, Flint's Dort Financial Center on March 16 and Eastern Michigan University's Convocation Center in Ypsilanti on March 17.

Tickets for all five shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels. A fan presale will be held Wednesday, and venue presales will be held Thursday.

Greta Van Fleet released its sophomore studio album, "The Battle at Garden's Gate," in April 2021. The set debuted at No. 7 on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart.

Greta Van Fleet's 2022 tour travels to South America and Europe and wraps with two dates in Manchester on June 28 and 29, 2022.

