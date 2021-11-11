Take a bus tour of Detroit's music history Sunday in the city

Dive deep into our city's musical roots with a bus tour from Detroit Sound Conservancy.

Sunday's event will take riders through the musical legacy of Detroit's past and present, including the sites of the famous jazz venue the Blue Bird Inn, rock hall the Grande Ballroom, Motown Museum and new music venue Spot Lite Detroit.

Led by Michelle McKinney, executive director of Detroit Sound Conservancy, and Jeannette Pierce, president of City Institute, the Detroit music bus tour starts at 2:30 p.m. Sun. at TechTown Detroit, 440 Burroughs in Detroit. Parking is available there.

The goal of the tour is not only to showcase the city's vast entertainment history, but to educate art lovers on how they can help preserve and celebrate Detroit's music legacy going forward.

Tickets, $50 per person, can be purchased at detroitsound.org/tour. Visit the website for details on how to book a private tour.