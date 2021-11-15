Jagger 'hot in the Detroit snow' ahead of Ford Field concert

The Detroit News

Ahead of his performance Monday night at Ford Field, Mick Jagger used his own lyrics to promote a little sightseeing in Detroit.

The Rolling Stones frontman tweeted several photos of himself just before 3 a.m. at Detroit sites — the Monument to Joe Louis, the Fist; Ford Field; murals around the city — under lyrics from the band's 1983 single "She Was Hot" off the "Undercover" album:

The Stones' stop at Ford Field is part of their No Filter tour, which had been delayed by the pandemic. The band will be without drummer Charlie Watts, who died in August.

Detroit's Martha Reeves, known for her 1964 hit "Dancing in the Street," which was covered by Jagger and David Bowie in 1985, has been invited to sit onstage with the band.