Artist Spotlight: Vazum

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Vazum

Lineup: Emily Sturm, vocals, bass and synthesizer; Zach Pliska, vocals, guitar, synthesizer and drums.

Sound: Industrial, dance, electronic

History: Self-described as "deathgaze," Vazum formed in 2017. Pliska is known in the local rock scene as a drummer, having performed in a variety of bands including well-known blues/rock trio the Muggs. Sturm has a background in visual arts and her own jewelry business, Raven Eve Gothic Jewelry. During the pandemic when bars and music venues were dark, the duo kept busy writing, producing and recording in their home studio. They releases four albums, an EP and several music videos.

The latest: Vazum will celebrate the release of the album "Unrated V" — which they describe as "a collection of electronic sounds and textures exploring industrial, dance and ambient styles" — with a show Nov. 20 at the Old Miami, 3930 Cass in Detroit. Opening acts Hourlies and Rob Zinck and the Collaborators start around 9 p.m. Cover charge is $5 and attendees must be 21 or older. Hear music and connect with the band at vazum.bandcamp.com.

Melody Baetens