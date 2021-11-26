Artist Spotlight: Stevie Soul

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Stevie Soul

Sound: R&B, hip-hop, pop

History: This singer, beatboxer and multi-media producer is a native Detroiter who used beatboxing to overcome stuttering as a kid. For the past several years he's been performing and producing music around Metro Detroit, appearing everywhere from the Detroit Opera House to MotorCity Casino's Sound Board to Arts, Beats & Eats.

The latest: Stevie Soul recently won the Big Shot Talent Competition, a 7-week contest staged by the D Brief at Planet Ant theater in Hamtramck. He's back at the Hamtramck venue Dec. 8 for "Hip-Prov: Improv with a Dash of Hip-Hop." The improvised game-show style event is every Wednesday at 8 p.m.; cover is $10. Stevie will also be part of the improv and sketch show "Planet ANTics" there on Dec. 11. Planet Ant is 2320 Caniff. For more info on Stevie Soul, visit steviesoul.com.

Melody Baetens