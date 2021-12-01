Artist Spotlight: TB and the Detroit Holiday Rockestra

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: TB and the Detroit Holiday Rockestra

Sound: Seasonal, swing, pop and rock

History: TB is Terry Burns, lead singer and co-founder of Detroit band the Corktown Popes. This side project of his celebrates the retro swing of the holiday season.

The latest: This year TB and the Detroit Holiday Rockestra have a new album, "A Holiday Mixer," featuring the talents of many local musicians like Mike Skill of the Romantics, Jimmie Bones who plays in Kid Rock's band, Olivia Dear and drummer Ron Pangborn who has played with Was (Not Was) and many others. The album features their version of holiday classics like "Blue Christmas" and "Run Run Rudolph."

Next: The Rockestra will play live Dec. 18 at the Pontiac Little Art Theater at 47 N. Saginaw in Pontiac. The show is at 7 p.m. and tickets are $20. The combo is also at the Cadieux Cafe, 4300 Cadieux in Detroit, the evening of Dec. 22. Learn more or hear the music at tbandthedhr.com.

Melody Baetens