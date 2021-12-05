'Lions Win': Detroit rapper drops song about Lions first win of season

The Lions' last-second victory on Sunday — the team's first win of the season — already has a soundtrack.

"Lions Win," from Detroit rapper Gmac Cash, surfaced online Sunday, just hours after the Lions' 29-27 win over the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.

The quickie song, which clocks in at under 90 seconds, is full of optimism for the Lions and pride for the city.

"I said the Lions won a game, man we goin' all the way," Gmac raps over a caustic beat from producer PRIMObeats. "We about to celebrate, 'cuz the Lions won a game."

He praises quarterback Jared Goff's three touchdowns and proposes buffalo horn Cartier sunglasses, or buffs, for the whole team.

"If the Lions win, (expletive), then we all win/ even though our record like 1-10," he raps. "Say something about the Lions, I'm like 'come again?' We going to the Super Bowl off of one win."

Check out the video below. (Warning: explicit lyrics.)

Gmac Cash is known around Detroit for making topical, comical songs and turning them around in an instant. Last year, his songs about COVID-19 ("Coronavirus") and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ("Big Gretch") were viral hits.

The East sider, whose real name is Gerald Allen, wrote a song earlier this year entitled "Go to College," which was used in a Detroit News webinar to discuss the challenges and successes of graduating Detroit youth from college.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama