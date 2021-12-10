Jack White to kick off world tour with two Masonic Temple concerts

Musician Jack White will start his "Supply Chain Issues" tour in his hometown of Detroit with two shows at the Masonic Temple, April 8-9.

April 8 is also the release date for his new album "Fear of the Dawn" from his own Third Man Records label, the first of two albums he'll produce in 2022. "Entering Heaven Alive" will follow on July 22.

Tickets for the tour, which includes White's first headlining dates in four years, go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Dec. 17, but there are a few presale opportunities next week. Third Man Records Vault Members can get their hands on tickets starting 10 a.m. Monday.

White has a history with the Masonic Temple. He performed at the historic venue as a solo artist and with his bands. This year he released "Jack White: Live at the Masonic Temple" from his 2014 concert as part of the Third Man Vault subscription series. In 2013, the Cass Tech grad helped out the Masonic by anonymously paying a back tax bill.

For more on tickets and tour information, visit jackwhiteiii.com/tour-dates.

