Artist Spotlight: Mac Saturn

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Mac Saturn

Lineup: Carson Macc, vocals; Nick Barone, guitar; Mike Moody, guitar; Jive Moses, bass; Angelo Coppola, drums.

Sound: Rock, classic rock, alt-rock, funk and R&B

History: The young band has been playing around Metro Detroit for a while, and is on an upswing as they prepare to release their debut album, produced by the Rust Brothers, the same team behind Greta Van Fleet's Grammy-winning album.

The latest: Following an appearance at this year's Arts, Beats & Eats festival in downtown Royal Oak over Labor Day weekend, Mac Saturn secured opening slots for national acts coming to the area. They supported Rival Sons at the Fillmore Detroit in October and Hinder at the Machine Shop in November. This Saturday they're the opening act for Canadian rock group Our Lady Peace at Saint Andrew's Hall, 431 E. Congress in Detroit. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $50. Visit saintandrewsdetroit.com. Find out more about Mac Saturn at macsaturn.com.

Melody Baetens