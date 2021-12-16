Flipside Records to relocate to Berkley after nearly 40 years in Clawson

One of the longest-running independent music stores in Metro Detroit, Flipside Records is relocating one town over, from downtown Clawson to Berkley.

The shop, which specializes in new and used vinyl records, CDs, DVDs and toys, will remain open in Clawson through Dec. 26. Manager John DeVlieg said they could reopen in the new store, 3099 Coolidge in Berkely, as soon as early January.

"The building is pretty much unfinished on the inside," he said of the Berkley location, adding that the move is the result of the landlord taking an offer from a new tenant. "It's approximately the same size, we're going to downsize some products. We've always concentrated on the music, the vinyl, the CDs, but I think we'll be even expanding the selection of vinyl."

Flipside was founded in 1983 by Frank Fundaro and his son Todd, who runs the business today. DeVlieg said that while the store sells and re-sells all kinds of music, it's a few key genres that buyers are most interested in.

"Your classic rock, your current hip-hop stuff, a lot of independent label music," he said. "We're doing pretty good with the heavy metal. So those four categories are really what's keeping us afloat."

Another thing that has kept Flipside going through the decades is the knowledgeable staff.

"I think that's a big part of it," said DeVlieg. "We love the music as much as the people that come in here and buy it."

Flipside Records will remain open at 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and 11 a.m-3 p.m. Sun. at 41 E. 14 Mile in Clawson through Dec. 26. Shoppers should wear a mask when inside. Call (248) 585-4090 or visit shopflipsiderecords.com.

