Artist Spotlight: Sofi K

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Sofi K

Sound: Pop with elements of jazz, funk and Motown

History: This 20-year-old singer/songwriter has been recording and releasing music since she was in her early teen years. Her debut album "LoveHate," came out in 2015 just after she turned 14. Since then she's been writing, recording and promoting herself around her native Michigan. Her latest album, "War," came out in June and has racked up 400,000 streams.

The latest: Last month Sofi K released her new single "Coming Back for More" on all major streaming platforms. She produced a glossy video to go with it, shot at Detroit's Cliff Bell's jazz club. “The song was born with a Motown feel and I knew it was destined to become a music video that fused together Detroit’s rich history with the Detroit of today," said Sofi K in a media alert about the new song. For more information or to hear Sofi's music, visit sofik.com.

Melody Baetens