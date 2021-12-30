Artist Spotlight: Johnny Bee and the Murder Hornets

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Johnny Bee and the Murder Hornets

Line up: Johnny "Bee" Badanjek, vocals and drums; Jimmie Bones, keys; Garret Bielaniec, guitar; Mike Marshall, bass.

Sound: Rock 'n' roll

History: How much time do you have? Badanjek alone goes back decades in the Detroit rock scene as a drummer, and has performed and recorded with Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels, Alice Cooper, Edgar Winter and many more. Johnny Bee and the Murder Hornets is his first solo project. The Murder Hornets' first order of business was to record a 12-song album, "Arc of the Sweeping Sky," produced by Detroit musician Tino Gross and released on his Funky D Records.

The latest: Look for live dates from the band this spring, plus a video for their single "Flying Saucer Man." Keep tabs on them via funkydrecords.com.

Melody Baetens