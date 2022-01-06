Eagles bringing 'Hotel California' tour to Little Caesars Arena in March

For one night in March, Little Caesars Arena will transform into the "Hotel California."

Legendary rock act the Eagles will play the Detroit arena on March 24, promoters announced Thursday, and will perform its classic 1976 album in its entirety, accompanied by an orchestra and a choir.

The "Hotel California" set will be followed by a greatest hits set.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 14 through Ticketmaster channels. Pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. Jan. 13.

The Little Caesars Arena show is a continuation of the Eagles' "Hotel California" tour, which kicked off in Las Vegas in 2019. The band — which features Deacon Frey filling in for his late father Glenn Frey, who died in 2016, along with Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit and Vince Gill — is slated to kick off its 2022 dates next month in Savannah, Ga.

"Hotel California" is one of the best-selling albums of all time, with sales of around 32 million copies worldwide. The set, released in December 1976, opens with the title track, and also includes the band's hits "New Kid in Town" and "Life in the Fast Lane."

The Eagles' last Detroit performance was an October 2018 visit to Little Caesars Arena on its "An Evening With the Eagles" tour.

