Randall Roberts

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles — When Liz Dunster, known to friends as Vinyl Mama, moves through Erika Records' 65,000-square-foot vinyl pressing plant in Buena Park, she's usually trailed by Elvis, her little Yorkshire terrier. On a recent morning, the two ambled through the facility, her in a stone-washed brown shirt, blue jeans and red boots, and Elvis trotting behind.