The Detroit Cobras' Rachel Nagy has died, band says

Rachel Nagy, of the rock band the Detroit Cobras, has died, according to bandmate Greg Cartwright.

The death was announced in a statement posted on the group's Instagram page.

"There are no words to fully articulate our grief as we remember a life cut short, still vital and inspirational to all who knew and loved her," Cartwright said. "More than just a performer, she embodied the spirit of the music itself and vaulted it to new heights with her own deeply affecting vocal power."

The cause death has not released.

The band's show at El Club in Detroit, originally scheduled for Jan. 1, was pushed back to Feb. 19 due to surges of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the group's Instagram.

Cartwright said the band will post more information on their page once arrangements to pay tribute and memorialize Nagy have been finalized by the family.

Nagy, whose age wasn't given, has led Cobras on stage since the mid-1990s, and the band is known for covering obscure soul and R&B gems.

Nagy is survived by her brother Tony and her mother, Marge Nagy.

"Please know that if you are as devastated by this news as we are, you are not alone," Cartwright said.