Artist Spotlight: Theandric

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Theandric

Sound: Heavy metal influenced by classic metal bands like Iron Maiden and Metallica as well as some in the trash metal and prog rock genres.

Lineup: Paul Tiseo, vocals, bass and keyboards; Bill Bogue, lead and rhythm guitars; Aaron Weinczak, lead and rhythm guitars; Matt Voss, drums.

History: Theandric started more than a decade ago as a studio project of Tiseo's and he eventually fleshed it out into a fully formed band that performs live. The latest lineup took advantage of down time during the pandemic and recorded an EP at the Loft Studios in Saline, a haven for Michigan rock bands. Recently they've played some of the area's small metal-friendly clubs as well as an appearance at Valade Park's Fire & Ice event last weekend.

Next: The fruits of their Loft recording sessions, the EP "Flight Among The Tombs," comes out Feb. 11. The same night, the Theandric plays Parts and Labor, 17993 Allen in Melvindale, with Edison Hollow. Visit theandric.com to learn more.

Melody Baetens