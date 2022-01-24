Kid Rock set to roll into Pine Knob for pair of summertime shows

Kid Rock is bringing his "Bad Reputation" to Pine Knob this summer.

The Michigan rocker will notch a pair of shows at the Clarkston amphitheater Sept. 16-17, promoters announced Monday.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster channels.

Rock is hitting the road behind "Bad Reputation," his first album in five years, which is due out this year. First single "Don't Tell Me How to Live" was released in November, and finds Rock back in the defiant rap-rock style of his 1998 breakthrough album, "Devil Without a Cause."

Rock's 24-date 2022 tour launches April 6 in Evansville, Indiana, and wraps with the pair of concerts at Pine Knob, which is returning to its old name just in time to celebrate its 50th anniversary season.

The dates add to the three dozen concerts he's played at Pine Knob over the years, making Rock the sixth-most tenured artist in venue history. The two shows will bump him past Johnny Mathis on that all-time list and tie him with late traditional season opener Eddie Money, who played 38 concerts there over the years.

Rock hold's the venue's record for most concerts in a single season, with 10 shows logged in 2015. Those dates were opened by Foreigner, who will also join Rock at this summer's shows, along with Trey Lewis.

Kid Rock's last Metro Detroit performances were a run of four shows at Pine Knob, then-DTE Energy Music Theatre, in September 2019.

Rock's 2022 tour also includes an April 16 date at Grand Rapids' Van Andel Arena. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday as well.

Kid Rock's 2022 Bad Reputation tour dates:

April 6 – Evansville, Indiana – Ford Center^

April 8 – Omaha, Nebraska – CHI Health Center^

April 9 – Saint Paul, Minnesota – Xcel Energy Center^

April 15 – Columbus, Ohio – Nationwide Arena^

April 16 – Grand Rapids – Van Andel Arena^

May 20 – Louisville, Kentucky – KFC Yum! Center#

May 21 – Nashville, Tennessee – Bridgestone Arena#

June 10 – West Palm Beach, Florida – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^

June 11 – Tampa, Florida – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^

June 15 – Atlanta, Georgia – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood^

June 17 – Charlotte, North Carolina – PNC Music Pavilion^

June 18 – Raleigh, North Carolina – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek^

June 24 – Houston, Texas – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

June 25 – Dallas, Texas – Dos Equis Pavilion*

August 5 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio – Blossom Music Center*

August 6 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania – Pavilion at Star Lake*

August 12 – Noblesville, Indiana – Ruoff Music Center*

August 17 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Riverbend Music Center*

August 19 – Tinley Park, Illinois – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

August 20 – St. Louis, Massachusetts – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

August 24 – Mansfield, Massachusetts – Xfinity Center*

August 26 – Bristow, Virginia – Jiffy Lube Live*

August 27 – Holmdel, New Jersey – PNC Bank Arts Center*

September 16 – Clarkston – Pine Knob Music Theatre*

September 17 – Clarkston – Pine Knob Music Theatre*

*With Foreigner | ^With Grand Funk Railroad | #Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening | All dates ft. special appearance by Trey Lewis

