On her birthday, Anita Baker announces return to live stage

Anita Baker is celebrating her birthday by sharing news of her return to the stage.

The Detroit R&B singer took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce a new Las Vegas engagement in May.

Baker, who signed the tweet "ABXO," did not elaborate on the details.

The "Sweet Love" singer played a five-show residency at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas in May and June 2019 as part of her Farewell Concert Series.

Baker has recently been teasing a return to Vegas as well as new music on her Twitter, along with a new deal with Rhino Records. That came after she publicly fought with with her former label, Elektra, for control of her master recordings and asked that fans not stream her music.

That issue was apparently resolved in September, as Baker wrote on Twitter, "All My Children Are Coming Home," along with a photo of her first five studio albums, 1983's "The Songstress," 1986's "The Rapture," 1988's "Giving You the Best That I Got," 1990's "Compositions" and 1994's "Rhythm of Love."

The eight-time Grammy winner then told fans to "STREAM. ON," despite the fact that her presence on streaming services is limited to her 2005 Christmas album and her 2012 song "Lately," along with scattered versions of her hits, tied to compilation albums. A box set release of her catalog is in the works.

Baker, whose biggest chart hit was 1988's "Giving You the Best That I Got," turns 64 on Wednesday.

