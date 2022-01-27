Motown Museum's 'Amplify' singing contest streams grand finale

Ten Michigan singers will vie for $5,000 and a chance to connect with music executives in the Motown Museum's "Amplify: The Sound of Detroit" singing competition, which streams its grand finale tonight.

Roughly 100 singers applied to compete in this year's contest. A panel of judges — Claudette Robinson; artist manager Toya Hankins; and Grammy winning producer and songwriter Che Pope — whittled the list to 52 and then the singers performed virtually and the finalists were selected.

The finalists worked with vocal coaches and also did a series of master classes, including working with a musical director; protecting yourself and your art; and artist branding.

"Amplify" is part of the Motown Museum's Hitsville Next, a hub dedicated to educational and community programming focused on finding and nurturing aspiring metro Detroit artists and entrepreneurs.

The "Amplify" grand finale will stream at 7 p.m. at motownmuseum.org, YouTube, Hitsville Next's social media channels or Comcast Channel 900.

