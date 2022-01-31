Halsey bringing Love and Power tour to Pine Knob

Adventurous pop hitmaker Halsey is headed to Pine Knob for the singer's first show at the Clarkston amphitheater.

The Grammy nominee will perform on May 29 as part of their Love and Power tour, promoters announced Monday. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster outlets; those who purchased tickets for Halsey's scrapped June 26, 2020, date at the venue — which was halted when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the live concert industry — will get a first crack at tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The tour follows Halsey's 2021 "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power" album, which was produced by Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The set, which debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart, is nominated for Best Alternative Album at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

The Love and Power tour launches May 17 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and wraps July 9 in Irvine, California. Beabadoobee and PinkPantheress will open the Pine Knob show.

The performance will mark Halsey's first area concert since a November 2017 show at Little Caesars Arena.

