Dave Matthews Band sets summertime date at Pine Knob

This time when Dave says "hello, Pine Knob!" he'll be technically correct.

Dave Matthews Band will perform at Pine Knob on June 21, promoters announced Tuesday.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Feb. 25. Tickets are now on sale to members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association, and a presale for Citi card holders begins at 9 a.m. Feb. 22.

Dave Matthews Band has been regulars at the Clarkston amphitheater since the group's first performance at the venue in 1995, and have performed there 16 times over the years, most recently last August.

Lead singer Dave Matthews was one who never took to the venue's name change to DTE Energy Music Theatre, and would always call out Pine Knob from the stage.

Dave Matthews Band's 46-date 2022 tour launches May 11 in Austin, Texas and wraps Sept. 20 in Los Angeles.

The band's most recent studio album, "Come Tomorrow," was released in 2018.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama