Artist Spotlight: Mikaila Murphy

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Mikaila Murphy

Sound: Modern pop, R&B and electronic

History: Murphy, 22, is a Livonia native who now spends her time between Detroit and Los Angeles. She's developed a massive fanbase on TikTok with 14.6 million followers. The confident social star is a classically trained dancer who has studied urban dance for years, and shows off her sexy moves to her combined social media following of more than 15.6 million.

Next: Murphy has just released her first musical single, "What Goes Around Comes Around," co-written by her and songwriter Cassidi. She plans to release more singles throughout 2022. Find Murphy on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube @mikailadancer.

Melody Baetens