Eminem nominated for induction into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Eminem might be headed to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Detroit rapper is among a list of 17 nominees for the Rock Hall's class of 2022. Nominees are eligible for induction 25 years after their first recording; in this case, that's Eminem's 1996 debut album "Infinite," not his major 1999 major label debut, "The Slim Shady LP."

Em is not the only Detroit artist vying for a place in the Hall; Detroit rockers MC5 also find themselves once again on the list for induction, the group's sixth time being nominated.

Also on the list are Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, DEVO, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, New York Dolls, Dolly Parton, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick.

Inductees will be announced in May, and the ceremony will take place in the fall. Fans can vote as part of a fan ballot that can be found on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's website; the top five vote-getters will be submitted as a fan ballot, alongside ballots submitted by music industry professionals.

Eminem, who turns 50 in October, is the only artist on this year's ballot in his first year of eligibility.

The rapper was a part of last year's Rock Hall ceremony, where he performed "Rock the Bells" alongside the newly inducted LL Cool J.

Eminem is set to perform as part of the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 13 alongside Dr. Dre — who was inducted into the Rock Hall in 2016, as a part of N.W.A. — Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

