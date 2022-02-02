Movement lineup: Jeff Mills, James Murphy, Richie Hawtin to Hart Plaza

Jeff Mills, Richie Hawtin, Adam Beyer and LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy are among the artists who will perform at this year's Movement Music Festival, the return of the Memorial Day weekend electronic music fest after it was sidelined for two years by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those names are among a list of 20 acts that Movement producers Paxahau shared Wednesday. The rest of the acts performing May 28-30 at Detroit's Hart Plaza will be unveiled at a later date.

Also on Wednesday's lineup tease are Carl Craig, Claude VonStroke, Louie Vega, Seth Troxler, the Blessed Madonna, Anna, DJ Minx, Blawan, Paula Temple, Nina Kraviz and more.

Movement was last held in 2019. Pandemic aside, the festival has been a Memorial Day weekend staple since the first Detroit Electronic Music Festival was held in 2000. The fest changed names and producers several times before Paxahau took over in 2006.

Tickets for the festival are now on sale via movement.us.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama