Van Morrison announces Fox Theatre date this spring

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Van Morrison will come to the Fox Theater May 10 as part of his upcoming tour.

Known for iconic songs like “Brown-Eyed Girl,” “Moondance,” “Wild Night” and “Gloria," the prolific Irish musician last year released "Latest Record Project: Volume 1." The double LP is his 42nd studio record.

Tickets for Morrison's Fox Theatre concert, which has supporting group the War and Treaty, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.com, 313Presents.com or in person at the Little Caesars box office.

Ticket prices start at $59.50.