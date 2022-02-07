The Who brings 'The Who Hits Back' tour to Little Caesars Arena this fall

Classic rock band the Who return to Detroit Oct. 4 with a concert at Little Caesars Arena.

Part of their "The Who Hits Back" tour, the run will see Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend joined by a full live band including orchestra to perform the group's classic hits as well as new songs from their latest album "WHO."

Ticket start at $41 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or in person at the box office at Little Caesars Arena.

“Pete and I said we’d be back, but we didn't think we’d have to wait for two years for the privilege," said Daltrey in a press release announcing the tour. "This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around. So many livelihoods have been impacted due to COVID, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together — the band, the crew and the fans. We’re gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way the Who know how. By giving it everything we got.”

There's an American Express Card Members presale that runs through 10 p.m. Thursday and a Who fan club presale that runs Wed.-Thurs. Visit thewho.com for more information.