Rage Against the Machine sets Detroit return, but it's not until 2023

Detroit finally has a make-up date with Rage Against the Machine, but it's still more than a year away.

The reunited rockers will play Little Caesars Arena on April 1 and 2, 2023, the group announced Monday.

It will be the band's first Detroit concert since a Palace of Auburn Hills date in 1999.

The band's reunion tour was originally expected to hit Little Caesars Arena in July 2020. A series of pandemic postponements kept pushing things back, and last month the group announced it was shuffling its tour dates once again, scrapping two planned Detroit concerts for this coming May.

The April 1 and 2, 2023 dates are the final shows on the the band's current tour docket. They will kick off a run of shows this summer in July and then take the road again in Feb. 2023.

Run the Jewels is still attached as openers.

