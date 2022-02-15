Mo Pop makes downtown move, with Big Sean set to headline

Big Sean is headed home for a big downtown homecoming.

The Detroit rapper will headline this year's Mo Pop festival, which will be held at Hart Plaza July 30-31, organizers announced Tuesday.

He tops a lineup that also includes Glass Animals, Big Sean's main squeeze Jhené Aiko, Khruangbin, Kaytranada, Girl in Red, Dominic Fike, Dayglow and more.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at noon Friday and are available through mopopfestival.com. General public on-sale begins at noon on Monday.

The 2020 and 2021 editions of the two-day music festival were put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 fest was set to be held at Historic Fort Wayne, but a Monday tease on the festival's social channels indicated a switch to Hart Plaza. Tuesday's announcement made the move official.

It will the first time the fest, which was launched in 2013, has been held at Hart Plaza, which is also home to Movement, the Memorial Day weekend electronic music festival. Recent editions had been held at West Riverfront Park, west of downtown along the Detroit riverfront. The fest launched at the then-Freedom Hill Amphitheatre in Sterling Heights.

The show will mark Big Sean's biggest Detroit concert since a 2015 engagement at Joe Louis Arena, which saw Eminem join him as a special guest. He also performed at the Fox Theatre in 2017.

Aiko, Big Sean's other half in the duo Twenty88, sang "America the Beautiful" at Sunday's Super Bowl.

Other performers on the Mo Pop lineup include Ashe, The Backseat Lovers, the Marias, Tai Verdes, Beach Bunny, Mariah the Scientist, Wet Leg, Daisy, Horsegirl and more.

