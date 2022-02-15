Phish bringing summer tour to Pine Knob

Phish will make its first visit to Pine Knob in eight years when the jam band plays the Clarkston amphitheater Aug. 3.

Tickets for the show, starting at $49.50 for lawn, go on sale at 10 a.m. March 5 via Ticketmaster, venue officials announced Tuesday.

A ticket request period is open now through 12 p.m. Feb. 25 at tickets.phish.com.

The band's 2022 campaign kicks off with three shows in Orange Beach, Alabama, on May 27 and also includes multiple night stands in Charleston, S.C.; Noblesville, Indiana, and East Troy, Wisconsin. The tour wraps with four nights in Commerce City, Colorado. See the full list of the band's tour dates below.

Phish's last visit to Pine Knob, then-DTE Energy Music Theatre, was in July 2014.

agraham@detroitnews.com

@grahamorama

May 27: The Wharf Amphitheater, Orange Beach, AL

May 28: The Wharf Amphitheater, Orange Beach, AL

May 29: The Wharf Amphitheater, Orange Beach, AL

May 31: Credit One Stadium, Charleston, SC

June 1: Credit One Stadium, Charleston, SC

June 3: Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN

June 4: Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN

June 5: Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN

July 14: Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

July 15: Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

July 16: Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, ME

July 19: TD Pavilion at the Mann, Philadelphia, PA

July 20: TD Pavilion at the Mann, Philadelphia, PA

July 22: Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY

July 23: Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY

July 24: Xfinity Theatre, Hartford, CT

July 26: Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY

July 27: Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY

July 29: Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, Raleigh, NC

July 30: Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD

July 31: Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD

Aug. 2: Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Aug. 3: Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI

Aug. 5: Atlantic City Beach, Atlantic City, NJ

Aug. 6: Atlantic City Beach, Atlantic City, NJ

Aug. 7: Atlantic City Beach, Atlantic City, NJ

Aug. 10: Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON

Aug. 12: Alpine Valley Music Theatre, East Troy, WI

Aug. 13: Alpine Valley Music Theatre, East Troy, WI

Aug. 14: Alpine Valley Music Theatre, East Troy, WI

Sept. 1: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO

Sept. 2: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO

Sept. 3: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO

Sept. 4: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO