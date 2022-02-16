Artist Spotlight: Two Way Petting Zoo

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Two Way Petting Zoo

Line up: Kevin Conte, bass and vocals; Paul Clauson, guitar and vocals; Travis Conte, drums; Eric Klug, guitar.

Sound: Rock, punk, indie

History: The band started as a three piece in 2015 with brothers and rhythm section Travis and Kevin Conte and guitarist Paul Clauson. They added Eric Klug on guitar in 2018. Two Way Petting Zoo has a few releases under its belts, including a series of EPs.

The latest: This local foursome will headline the Loving Touch, 22634 Woodward in Ferndale, on Feb. 26 with support from Riot Course, No Fun Club and the Picassos. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $13 in advance and $15 at the door. Visit linktr.ee/twpz for more information on the band or to get tickets for the show.

Melody Baetens