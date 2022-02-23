Artist Spotlight: Frame 42

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Frame 42

Lineup: Ava Morris, vocals and keyboards; Arianna Smith, vocals; Brock Morris, bass; Lucas Jacobs, drums; Michael Farmer, lead guitar; Ben Dalgleish, rhythm guitar.

Sound: Rock and roll, hard rock, metal, classic rock

History: All the members of Frame 42 are around 20 years old, but they've been writing and performing together for four years. Recently they collaborated with Grammy Award-winning producer Toby Wright for their EP "Undercroft."

The latest: Frame 42 performs Saturday at Diesel Concert Lounge for a show they call "Frame Fest II." The six-piece rock band headlines, along with sets by Mindryche (a tribute to Queensryche), Redemption Road, General 11, Sibus and Tink & the Lost Boys. Doors open at 6 p.m., tickets are $15 and all ages are welcome. Diesel Concert Lounge is at 33151 23 Mile in New Baltimore. Visit frame42.com for details on more upcoming live performances and to hear the music.

Melody Baetens