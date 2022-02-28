Michigan Opera Theatre changes its name to Detroit Opera

Fifty years after it was founded, the Michigan Opera Theatre has a new name: Detroit Opera.

The name change, announced Monday morning, makes clear that the company is "Detroit-based," said President and CEO Wayne Brown. And given that the city already has a growing reputation nationally and internationally as "arts focused," "we want to take advantage of that recognition and add to it," he said.

“Detroit Opera is already who we are," Artistic Director Yuval Sharon said in a press release. "This company is of Detroit, and its home since 1996 is the Detroit Opera House. (Founder) David DiChiera took a chance on Detroit in challenging times for the city, and we want to make it clear we intend to stay rooted right here."

The new name is the latest change for the 50-year-old opera company as it gears up to welcome back audiences inside the Detroit Opera House for the first time since COVID-19 hit nearly two years ago. Sharon, known for his innovative approach to opera, who has already directed productions in outdoor amphitheaters and parking structures, will direct a new production of "La bohème" starting April 2.

Detroit Opera also is in the midst of updating the Detroit Opera House, adding an elevator and updating its restrooms.

Ethan Davidson, chair of Detroit Opera's board, said the new name may seem small, but "it's actually huge."

"Over just the next year we're partnering with seven other opera companies, including the Metropolitan Opera," said Davidson. "Featuring Detroit Opera in the promotion of all those productions will help us launch our new name on a national stage, and with the incredibly innovative approach our new Artistic Director Yuval Sharon is taking in these productions we'll send a message that creativity and new ideas are blossoming in Detroit."

Detroit Opera started as "Overture to Opera," a branch of the Detroit Grand Opera Association, presenting excerpted operas for the DGOA’s educational outreach program.

Under DiChiera, the organization became a full-fledged opera company, establishing its own board of trustees in 1971. By 1972, Overture to Opera was officially accepted as a member of OPERA America, and by 1973, the newly renamed Michigan Opera Theatre began operation as an independent organization separate from the DGOA.

