Artist Spotlight: The Zotz

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: The Zotz

Line up: Bobby Noxious, vocals and guitar; Paul Garza, bass; Shawn LeZotz, drums.

Sound: The Zotz play high-energy, driving classic punk inspired by old-school bands like the Stooges, the Ramones, New York Dolls and Cheap Trick.

History: This punk trio has been kicking it around the rock club scene for a few years. In 2021 the Zotz were the winners of the WDIV Best of Detroit poll for top alternative, indie and punk artist. Last week they were nominated for a 2022 Detroit Music Award for the Outstanding Alt/Indie/Punk Artist award. The winners will be announced this spring.

The latest: The Zotz will play 11:15 p.m. Friday at Nancy Whiskey Pub, 2644 Harrison in Detroit, as part of the Corktown Music Festival. The event runs through several venues in Corktown Friday and Saturday. A $20 wristband includes access to all participating bars, and proceeds benefit the animal nonprofit 4 Paws 1 Heart. Visit facebook.com/corktownmusicfestival to learn more about the event; go to thezotz.com to hear the band.

Melody Baetens