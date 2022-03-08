Norah Jones to stop at Meadow Brook Amphitheatre in July

Nine-time Grammy-winner Norah Jones returns to Detroit this summer as part of her first tour since 2019.

Tickets go on sale Friday for Jones' July 16 visit to Meadow Brook Amphitheatre in Rochester. Prices starts at $39.50 for lawn seats.

Jones's visit comes as the singer and pianist marks the 20th anniversary this year of her hit debut album, "Come Away With Me." On April 29th, she'll release "Come Away With Me: 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition." The new 4-LP, 3 CD remastered album includes 22 previously unreleased tracks including the original demos that Jones submitted to Blue Note.

Jones won five Grammys for "Come Away With Me," including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Some COVID-19 protocols will be in place for her July 16th concert date. All attendees will either have to be fully vaccinated for COVID or receive a negative COVID test 48 hours before the event.

