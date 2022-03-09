Artist Spotlight: Ethos

A weekly feature showcasing local artists

Name: Ethos

Sound: A polished mix of indie pop, shoegaze and alt-rock.

Lineup: Christian Burke, vocals and rhythm guitar; Josh Gauntlett, backing vocals and lead guitar; Ian Elphinstone, bass guitar; Mark Lustig, keyboards; Antonio Dushaj, percussion; Eric Mikich, drums.

The latest: The band is reissuing their 1998 debut release "Me & You" and their 2015 EP "Hypnotized by Those Who Lie." Soon they will release an album of new material, "There Must Be More Than This."

Next: Ethos plays live on March 19 at Bowlero Lanes and Lounge, 4209 Coolidge Hwy. in Royal Oak. The free show starts at 9 p.m. with shoegaze/dream- pop band Origami Phase, followed by Ethos. Visit bowlerodetroit.com. Check out ethos3.bandcamp.com to hear the band.

Melody Baetens