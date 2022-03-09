Movement fest solidifies lineup with hip-hop, dance music heavyweights

Flying Lotus, 2 Chainz and Skrillex are among the names that round out the lineup for this year's Movement Music Festival, May 28-30 in Hart Plaza, organizers announced Wednesday.

Joining them are Kevin Saunderson, who will perform under his alias E-Dancer; Carl Craig; Gorgon City; Icewear Vezzo; the Martinez Brothers; Duck Sauce; DJ Stingray 313; Maya Jane Coles; Jon Hopkins; Lady Starlight and more. In all, Wednesday's lineup announcement brings the list of performers for the Memorial Day weekend festival to 110.

Last month, Movement organizers Paxahau announced an initial lineup of 20 artists that included Jeff Mills, Richie Hawtin, Adam Beyer and LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy. Wednesday's lineup announcement reveals Murphy will be playing a collaborative set with Detroit techno mainstay Carl Craig.

This year's three-day festival marks Movement's return after being sidelined for two years by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fest has been a Memorial Day weekend tradition since the inaugural Detroit Electronic Music Festival was held in 2000. The fest changed names and producers several times before Paxahau took over in 2006.

Tickets for this year's festival are available through movement.us and are currently $229 for a three-day pass or $109 for daily passes. VIP tickets are available for $349 for a three-day pass or $149 daily.

